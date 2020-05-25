WATERTOWN — Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on Tuesday night about the proposed city budget.
The City Council has informally agreed to cut $475,000 out of the fund balance account to get the proposed tax rate to under state tax cap of 1.99 percent.
During budget deliberations, council members also agreed to close the Steve D. Alteri Pool at the fairgrounds, a move that has been criticized by some city residents.
The adjourned City Council meeting from May 18, will start at 6 p.m.
The meeting is being conducted in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.1 that restricts in-person access to meetings.
The public will be able to view or listen to the meeting live at: https:!/livestream.com/swp/wcc.
The public will be allowed to participate in the public comment period remotely through the use of “GoToMeeting” and must register ahead of time using the following link: http://wdt.me/bMLZFB.
After a member of the public registers, a confirmation email will be sent containing information regarding how to join the webinar. If you have previously registered for the May 4, 2020 public hearing, that confirmation is still in effect for this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.