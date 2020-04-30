WATERTOWN — With City Hall closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the public cannot attend Monday night’s public hearings regarding the proposed 2020-21 city budget.
Instead, the city is providing an audio hookup into City Hall, so the public can comment on the budget.
The public will be allowed to participate in the public hearing remotely through the use of “GoToMeeting” and must register ahead of time using the following link:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/836734252670435087.
After a member of the public registers, a confirmation email will be sent containing information regarding how to join the webinar.
The public hearing will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday to consider the operating budgets and the 2020-21 through 2024-25 capital budget, as well as a proposed local law to override the tax levy limit established by the state.
According to Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix will present a proposed budget that will contain a property tax increase, layoffs and no funding to open the city’s three pools and for summer playgrounds.
On Wednesday, the mayor said the tax increase would be more than 8 percent and layoffs would affect about 10 positions. The city management team has agreed to a 5 percent pay decrease.
Each of the three city unions were offered pay decreases that would result in lower job cuts, but they did not respond, the mayor said.
He also said that the city could not layoff firefighters who were hired under a federal grant in 2019 without having to pay the grant back, but the city would be allowed to put them on furlough for only the time during the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
