WATERTOWN — The public can comment on the city’s draft plan on police reform.
The plan can be viewed on the city’s website under press releases at www.watertown-ny.gov. Comments on the plan may be sent until March 23 to policereform@watertown-ny.gov.
The city is completing a plan on Police Reform Plan, as directed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in an executive order.
The City Council is expected to approve the plan at its special meeting on March 29.
The plan must be adopted and submitted to the state by April 1.
