WATERTOWN — Aaron D. Carr, assistant public defender with the Jefferson County Public Defender’s office, was charged by state police on Wednesday with felony driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Carr, 43, had a prior conviction within 10 years, and was also charged with felony operating a motor vehicle with over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content and misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was also cited for failing to have his license and for dim lights, both infractions.
County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said Thursday afternoon that a final decision on his employment would be made either later that day or Friday morning.
“He’s an at-will employee, as is the case with all our attorneys,” Mr. Hagemann said. “(We hope) to adress this most unfortunate circumstance as soon as possible.”
Police stopped Mr. Carr driving a 2014 Ford Focus west on the 700 block of Arsenal Street at 1:54 a.m. They charge that his blood alcohol content was 0.22 percent, with 0.08 being the legal limit for intoxication and 0.18 the limit for aggravated intoxication while driving. Mr. Carr was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2013.
He was charged by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department with aggravated DWI, and his blood alcohol content was listed at 0.32 percent, or four times the legal limit. At the time, Mr. Carr was a senior assistant district attorney, but resigned after his arrest.
“The public deserves better than what I gave,” he said at the time. “I struggle with alcoholism and continue to work on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.