WEST CARTHAGE — After adopting the preliminary $3,133,396 budget for the fiscal year starting Jan. 1, 2021, during its September meeting, the town of Champion board set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
There is a $156,952 increase over last year’s $2,976,444 budget with a tentative tax levy of $1,205,462, which is a $10,555 increase over last year’s $1,194,907 amount raised by taxes. However, the tax rate will remain steady at $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
During Monday’s meeting to finalize the preliminary budget, the board discussed salary increases. As part of the budget, there is an increase in the hourly rate for the part-time Motor Equipment Operator position due to the competition for drivers with commercial licenses.
The budget also reflects a reduction in the amount of sales tax used to balance the budget that the town supervisor Bruce R. Ferguson said was prudent due to the unknown impact from the pandemic and reduced state funding. Included in the budget is $7,500 for the maintenance of the West Carthage Fire Department Champion Substation.
“Current tax rate/budget keeps the town of Champion in a secure financial position for future years as reflected by the latest state Comptrollers Fiscal Stress Report,” Supervisor Ferguson said. “The town of Champion’s top priorities continue to be to provide a level of service necessary for public safety and address various liability issues associated with our business operations. As supervisor, I believe our 2021 budget, which maintains our current tax rate while placing us in a position to fund capital projects, future purchases of highway equipment and road improvements, reflects prudent fiscal management on behalf of our residents.”
