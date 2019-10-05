CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees, will conduct a public hearing at 6:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the village offices, 120 S. Mechanic St., to consider a local law amendment to require a zoning permit for driveway installation within the village. The public hearing will be held in conjunction with the regular monthly meeting.
A full copy of the law is available during normal business hours at the village offices.
Those wishing to be heard on this issue should be present at the public hearing or have written comments submitted to the village board prior to the meeting date.
