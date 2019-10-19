WATERTOWN — The City Council has scheduled a public hearing later this month to hear citizen input on strategic goals and objectives for the next five to 10 years.
The hearing is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, in the cafeteria at Watertown High School, 1335 Washington St. A draft of goals and objectives is published on the city’s website, www.watertown-ny.gov, and citizens are encouraged to review it before attending the hearing.
The public hearing will remain open until all citizens that wish to speak have had the opportunity to do so. From 6:30 to 7 p.m., the city invites members of the public to an open discussion with council members and city staff.
