DEFERIET — The village Board of Trustees has set a public hearing concerning a property maintenance law. The hearing will be at the rescheduled monthly meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the village municipal building, 68 Riverside Drive.
Public hearing planned for Deferiet meeting
