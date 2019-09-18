CARTHAGE — The Town of Wilna board during its September meeting set a public hearing meeting for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, concerning increasing the cost of burial in the town-run cemetery.
The hearing, to be held in the town offices, 414 State St., will precede the regular monthly meeting, which is rescheduled due to the Columbus Day holiday.
According to cemetery sexton Councilman Daniel Nevills, the state has recommended the cost of burials to be $680. The town recently increased the cost for internment of cremation remains to $400, which is what the state recommends, so that cost will remain unchanged.
The town took control of Sand Hill Cemetery along State Route 3 in Natural Bridge in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.