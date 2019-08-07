BLACK RIVER — The village Planning Board has set a public hearing concerning a subdivision for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place.
A parcel on Maple Street, owned by James K. Hill, is under a purchase offer from Stephen Jellie who has requested a subdivision through the board. It is planned to divide the property into eight parcels for construction of residential homes.
