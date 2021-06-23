WATERTOWN — Members of the public will have the chance to express what they would like to see in the master plan for the zoo in Thompson Park.
Zoo New York will host a meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday for a presentation explaining ideas on ways to improve the zoo.
The community will have an opportunity to ask questions and voice their opinion on the upcoming project.
Zoo New York is working with the team at GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying to produce renderings and develop this presentation.
After getting public input, the team at Zoo New York and GYMO will put together an official plan and renderings. The final version will be available to see at the zoo’s 100th anniversary celebration on Aug. 28.
That meeting is open to the public and will be held before the zoo opens for anyone interested in attending.
