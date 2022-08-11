WATERTOWN — A Public Square building that has been painted all black has become a recent topic of conversation.
The building at 24 Public Square is owned by local real estate developer Jake Johnson, who just finished completing major facade improvements on the building and an adjacent structure.
Jason White, chair of the Advantage Watertown committee, said Thursday that some people have brought up the building’s all-black color scheme as standing out.
The building, previously light gray with brown trim, seemed to blend in with the other nearby buildings before it received its new coat of paint.
The subject of the facade improvements on the three-story downtown building came up during Thursday morning’s Advantage Watertown meeting that was held at the Empire Square restaurant on Public Square.
A couple of the committee members mentioned that they were surprised by the building’s new look. From the vantage point at the restaurant, they could clearly see the newly painted building across the street during the discussion about it.
“I think it’s interesting,” Mr. White said after the meeting. “Some people have commented about it. Anything new can have people talking about it.”
Neighbors of Watertown Executive Director Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr. said some people have asked him whether the facade work on the building was one of his projects. He has told them that it wasn’t.
Mr. Schweitzer added that people just have to get used to it.
“I think that it’s really different is the issue,” he said.
Mr. Johnson said he had no idea people were talking about the building’s new aesthetics.
“I think it’s beautiful,” he said. “I’m very happy with it.”
He came up with the idea after seeing a photo of a building with a similar color scheme and he liked it. A friend of his also painted a building in Clayton all black, but that one has a shinier luster to it, he said.
The building was painted a shade that is called “black tar,” Mr. Johnson said. With that color, the shape of the building’s architectural characters are more noticeable, he said.
He also thinks that the building features a new kind of amber-colored lighting that really captures it at night.
The adjacent building also underwent facade improvements. It was painted white with green trim.
“I’m just happy people are investing in downtown,” Mr. White said.
A hair salon and a bail bond agency are located in the building’s two storefronts, while a photography/videography business, Fly By Night, just opened in some second-floor space.
With his crews working on the project, Mr. Johnson spent about $90,000 on the facade improvements, which also involved repairing the building’s original windows and restoring some of the brick.
Mr. White said that the two buildings are important to the city’s history. They are two of downtown’s oldest structures, dating back to about 1830. They survived an 1849 fire that destroyed many Public Square buildings.
He also recalled there once was a brick yard behind it.
While Mr. Johnson is just finishing up exterior work on his two buildings, Neighbors of Watertown is still working on its own facade program on about 14 downtown buildings.
Working with the Watertown Local Development Corp., Neighbors is using about $460,000 in the city’s 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to get that work done.
Mr. Schweitzer gave Advantage Watertown members a progress report about those projects on Thursday.
With three completed already, six buildings are undergoing full facade work, he said. Fifty awnings will be installed on eight others.
Supply chain issues and finding awning companies for the projects have delayed completion of the DRI facade program. But he predicts that all of that work will get done by an extended deadline at the end of next April.
The awning work should start by the beginning of October, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.