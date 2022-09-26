John Hanchette, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who graduated from General Brown High School in 1960 and who spent his early days as a reporter working for the Niagara Falls Gazette, died on Wednesday.

Hanchette joined the newspaper following his graduation from St. Bonaventure University in 1964. He later worked for the Buffalo Evening News before returning to the Gazette to serve as the newspaper’s managing editor in 1974. He became the Florida bureau chief for Gannett News Service in 1977 and later became a Washington correspondent.

