CARTHAGE — During the July 15 Carthage-West Carthage Water Pollution Control Facilities Management Board meeting, approval was given to purchase and install a ventilation unit for the dewatering building.
At the request of Robert Stevenson, Development Authority of the North Country water quality supervisor, Mari Cecil and Jeff McKenna of BCA Architects and Engineers of Watertown, explained to the board the need for the system.
There have been elevated hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the sludge dewatering building. Ms. Cecil explained that the system installed during the capital project works in the cooler months but not in the warmer months therefore a summer only system needs to be installed. Mr. McKenna presented a diagram and explanation of how the additional power roof exhauster and air intake louver will be installed and automatically turns on when the ambient air temperature exceeds 60 degrees Fahrenheit or hydrogen sulfide levels rise above five parts per million.
Since the gas levels exceed the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health exposure limits, the board declared it to be an emergency situation. The representatives of the BCA group was asked to reach out to JE Sheehan, the contractor for the capital project, to install the additional power roofexhauster and air intake louver in the sludge dewatering building at a cost not to exceed $65,000.
Funds will be transferred from the Joint Repair Reserves to cover the costs. In addition the purchase of a Walchem diaphragm pump in the amount of $2,500 was approved.
