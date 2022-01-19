WATERTOWN — City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III thinks if the city is going to spend $750,000 in repairs to the Flynn pool that maybe it would make more sense to replace it.
The William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool at North Elementary School once again came up during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting after City Manager Kenneth A. Mix recommended using some of the city’s $8 million American Rescue Plan Act “Lost Revenue” funding to pay for the repairs.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Olney asked that City Engineer Michael Delaney come up with a cost estimate to build a new Flynn pool.
Last week, the voting bloc of Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and Councilmen Olney and Patrick J. Hickey informally agreed to make the repairs to the Flynn pool.
The three campaigned last fall to open three city pools.
In arguing for three pools on Tuesday night, Councilman Olney said the city should do what’s best for the taxpayer.
“I think we can do more for the community,” he said.
The three voted Tuesday to readopt the city budget and the 2025-26 capital fund budget to pay for the project, whether it ends up being a new pool or going forward with the repairs.
To formalize that decision, Mr. Mix asked to readopt the budget so he can proceed with “a preliminary study” to complete an engineering assessment and determine its cost.
Councilman Olney stressed that the cost would be nowhere near the cost of the $3.1 million for the Thompson Park pool, adding that the Thompson Park project also included building a new bathhouse.
While some repairs are needed with the Flynn pool bathhouse, Councilman Olney recalled that just the Thompson Park pool cost around $1 million, so a new Flynn pool should also cost about that much.
At last week’s work session, council members met with Brian Fraser, owner of Sundance Leisure, the consultant that’s working on repairs to the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in time for the summer.
During Tuesday’s discussion, Mr. Mix said Mr. Fraser has suggested an engineering firm that solely works on pools that could complete the preliminary study.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce continue to oppose making repairs to the pool, arguing that the city doesn’t need three pools in the summer and it cannot afford them.
Instead, the city should give residents a chance to consider recreation projects other than a third pool, Councilwoman Compo Pierce said Tuesday.
“It’s been pools, pools, pools 24/7,” she said, adding that a push for three pools “is misguided.”
The councilwoman recently suggested a combined splash pad/ice rink that could be built on the north side.
Other communities the same size as Watertown do not have three pools, with Auburn, Troy and Peekskill operating one pool, while Ithaca has two, Mayor Smith said.
He also argued that the city is not in the financial shape to operate three pools because of the financial cliff that’s coming in 2029 when the city loses $6 million in revenues from the hydroelectric contract with National Grid.
Speaking before the vote, former council candidate Amy Horton said young families don’t see a need for the Flynn pool project.
North side resident Jonathan Phillips, who attends many council meetings, said at least 15 of his neighbors want a pool at the elementary school.
