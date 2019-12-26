WATERTOWN — Officer Adam Beshures has patrolled the city for eight of the last 10 Christmases, making it easier to know what to look for on the holiday.
Approaching 10 years on the Watertown Police Department, Mr. Beshures was honored for his role in finding an elderly man with Alzheimer’s after he went missing in 2014. Following an all-out search for six hours, Mr. Beshures saved the man after finding him near Mill Street laying down in the bushes.
Mr. Beshures is known to volunteer in the community, often times to help children. He participates in many fundraising events — like the one where he raised money to buy bikes for children — although the community doesn’t always hear about what he does. To him, it’s not about the publicity or the praise on Facebook.
And he doesn’t mind working holidays. His family always makes time to celebrate another day, and his girlfriend understands as she’s doing the same work with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Other than what it’s like as an officer on Christmas, Mr. Beshures also has thoughts about a number of issues facing Jefferson County. The Times rode in his squad car for one of the 12 hours he worked Wednesday, asking him about opioids, bar fights, laws soon coming into play, body cameras, teenagers and race.
Question: Can you tell me a little bit why you chose to be to be a police officer?
Answer: I kind of grew up in a broken home. My mom was a single parent. She was in college full-time and then worked full-time, so we didn’t have the best environment growing up, necessarily. I mean she did a very good job. I would never knock her. She’s an amazing mother and she busted her butt to raise me and my sister. We just didn’t have a lot growing up. So I’ve wanted to give back as I got older to help people out when they didn’t have much of a chance growing up.
Q: Single parents are heroes, aren’t they?
A: Absolutely. 100 percent. That’s a problem we see a lot around here. There are no father figures in a lot of these kids’ life, and it kind of leads to more difficult things in the future.
Do you get any tips on what to expect when you work on Christmas? Have you done it before?
I have many times. There are a lot of custody issues with parents. We get those all the time on holidays. That’s probably one of our number one complaints on Christmas. And then, sometimes people will drink a little too much and want to cause problems at home. That’s usually the top three calls that we get on holidays. We’ve had Christmas hams thrown out the window. We’ve had to make several arrests in the past for domestics, so it’s kind of hit or miss.
Is there a checklist you go through when you respond to a dispute?
Luckily, now with the new system, we can see ahead of time what we’re going to get into. And dispatchers do a very good job of letting us know. They ask certain questions like ‘are there weapons in the house? Are alcohol or drugs involved?’ So usually we have a pretty good idea. But then again, once we do get there everything could change.
Where does your check list go when alcohol is involved?
Out the window — there’s no more steps. You kind of just play off their actions. If they respect you, obviously we’re going to respect them back. We don’t try to show disrespect until we’re disrespected.
I wanted to ask about bar fights. Obviously there’s a pretty big community of military people here. Is there a different approach when you’re on the way to a dispute involving people in the service?
It definitely heightens your level of adrenalin. We don’t know heading to a bar fight who’s going to be involved. A lot of military soldiers are trained when it comes to defensive tactics, so it definitely heightens our level, so when we show up to a bar fight, we try to let the other officers who are coming know what’s going on. So, usually, the first person on the scene lets everyone know we’ve got, let’s say, 10 guys actively fighting or we’ve got five guys verbally yelling, that way we know as we’re driving there to either A) get there faster or B) we can slow down a little bit and get there safely. Obviously our number one goal is to get there safely. I mean, I did nights for five years and bar fights were an every night occurrence.
And there was a shooting at a club last year, correct?
Club Rio, yep. We had the shooting where seven people were shot. Luckily, one of our night shift guys was literally right in the area when it happened. And he saw the suspect by a fence, called out to him, and basically they were able to detain him and then he was later charged.
Your last resort is using a weapon on a person like that, right?
Absolutely. We never go into our day wanting, or thinking we’re going to hurt somebody. That’s not our goal. If we can de-escalate the situation by talking to somebody, that’s always our number one approach. We’re trained, usually, every few months on how to de-escalate a situation. We do a lot of role-playing scenarios that help teach younger officers that don’t have that experience yet to where maybe drawing your gun is going to make things worse. Obviously, we have to protect ourselves and other people.
I should have started out with this, but can you kind of walk me through a given day?
I usually get to work at around 5:15 a.m. I go into the locker room. I put on obviously my boots, my vest, my uniform and then my belt.
Always a vest?
Always a vest. Our policy is that every road patrol unit has a bulletproof vest, and they’re updated every three years. Our department is very good at keeping us up to date on technology.
Are they getting lighter?
They are getting lighter. When I first started working, they were very heavy and bulky. Now they have cut down on the weight quite a bit. Our belt gets more full, though, with the taser now. We’re also trying to get body cameras, hopefully by summer time. We did a dry run with them over the summer, and they worked out very well. There’s just some questions on how do we store the footage? Who’s in charge of it? Is it going to be saved? Is it all going to be recorded? A lot of groups who were very happy to get body cameras for law enforcement are now taking a step back, and they don’t want them anymore because, well, as soon as the camera comes on everything gets taped. So if we’re in your house, is there any kind of privacy issues involved? So there are still a lot of ‘what ifs.’
What’s your general take on body cams?
I’m all for them. Law enforcement, and the guys and girls I work with, want body cameras. We have nothing to hide. They protect us. That’s the thing, I mean, are there bad cops out there? Yeah. But there’s bad people in every profession. You’re going to have a few bad apples every now and then.
What’s your reaction when people tell you they’re filming you when you’re on duty?
I’m all for it because at the end of the day, the way that the new laws are going to work, their phone is now evidence. I can seize their phone, by law. According to New York State’s new laws that take effect January first, they would be a witness, and their phone would be evidence.
We ran a story yesterday about how some firefighters were upset with the new law that’s coming out that will run background checks on first responders. Do you know about that one? (The law will require that prosecutors have criminal history reports completed for anyone who may be witness in a criminal case. That means firefighters, emergency medical technicians, nurses and anyone else who had contact with a victim or defendant or witnessed a crime will have reports run on their conviction history, which will then be passed on to defense counsel and their clients within 15 days of the arrest.)
Yeah. They’re actually running them on us. I can’t talk about it too much because there’s still some pending litigation, but we are not very happy as law enforcement to have to give our personal information to someone we just arrested. Our address, our phone number. They should not be privy to our personal lives. We come to work to do a job. We’re not looking to ruin somebody’s life. If you break the law, we have to do our jobs.
So, anyway, we got off track. You put your vest on, and then what do you do?
After that, I’m usually in our briefing room by 5:30, and at 5:45 we start briefing. Supervisors come in, we assign different zones to different units, we go over our briefing sheets, so if there are any warrants out on people, any stolen vehicles, people to look out for, really just any law enforcement information that we should know about that day. And then we go out on the streets. A lot of guys go get coffee first, that’s a routine for them. I usually will go and grab a drink in the morning, like a vitamin water.
Is it true that you get free coffee at Tim Hortons?
It depends on who’s working. A lot of the gas stations give us free coffee, too. I drink coffee every now and then. But my routine usually is I’ll go grab a drink, say hi to the clerks, then I go out and try to stop a few cars. I’ll check the reports from the previous day to see what happened if I was off. And then I go and basically answer calls and look for cars to stop. I do a lot of stops into businesses to stay hi, let them know I’m working, ask them if anyone stopped in who looked suspicious.
It’s just a huge part of your job, I bet, just being in the community.
Exactly. I think, myself, I’ve established a pretty good rapport with most people around here, businesses especially. A lot of our housing projects know me. In the summertime, people cooking out, I like to just say hi. I’m huge on lemonade stands. I always stop by and give them a pretty good tip — just stuff like that.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
The people, honestly, especially kids. I did Shop with a Cop. I do that every year. That’s probably the best part of the whole year. It’s the most rewarding part of our jobs, just seeing the kids that look up to us.
There’s a flip side to ‘the people.’ You also work with a lot of criminals.
Different officers have different ways of approaching people. Myself, I think everybody is naturally good. They just sometimes make bad choices. I treat everybody with the same respect that I would treat my own mother up until the point that they lose it, but I don’t hold that grudge.
What’s your least favorite part about the job?
The paperwork. I have bad ADD and ADHD. Everything I do is fast. I talk fast. My hands are always moving. I can’t sit still.
Can we talk a little bit about Narcan?
Absolutely. We carry it (starting around three or four years ago). We use it more than we should because, I guess, the drug problem in this county is high. I think in the whole region it’s very high. It’s quite sad. I’ve lost a lot of friends and family to the opioid problem that we have in this area.
I don’t know if there’s a trend, but it seems like there’s been a good amount of overdoses lately.
Lately, it’s really bad because it’s fentanyl, which is extremely strong, where prior it was heroin mixed with other drugs. But now it’s heroin laced with fentanyl, or with marijuana. People are smoking or injecting laced heroin and they’re overdosing within seconds because it’s so strong.
During a traffic stop, or when you’re interviewing someone, do you focus on telling the difference between nerves and lying?
Oh yeah. It’s really just all about how you approach that person. If you go into it with a bad attitude, they’re going to pick up on it instantly and not talk to you. So I try to be everyone’s best friend. That’s gotten me pretty far.
Do you have any take on if there’s any situation or issue in our area that’s going vastly underreported?
I do feel like, with the drug problem, we’ve been into many houses of known drug users, and they have Narcan sitting right on the counter in case they do overdose. And they don’t report it to us. It’s also sad because we’ve heard it many times now that these parents are teaching their kids how to use Narcan. It’s sad, and I don’t really see any end in sight.
Do you have an approach to talking to teenagers at schools?
We have seen, in my opinion, more of the “I hate the police” stuff from young people. They see all these bad things cops are doing on Facebook, but they don’t see all the good stuff. They only hold on to the bad, so they automatically think we’re bad cops. Yeah, dealing with them is a whole different animal.
Sometimes you’re going in with a stacked deck.
Exactly. There’s no way to win. As soon as that call comes in, we’ve already lost. Every day it seems like we’re getting more and more handcuffed when it comes to doing our job. But we’re still here. We’re not going anywhere.
I don’t know if you get shouted at, or yelled at, but if you do, are they getting more specific? Do people talk about race, like, ‘oh you’re a racist white cop.’ Is that increasing?
Yes. It definitely has, but I think it’s because the media — and I use the word media very generally — portrays it all the time. Myself, and a lot of people in this department, and in law enforcement in general, don’t care about what color you are or what race you are or sex or your religious preferences. We just want to make sure the world is safer. Is there racism out there? Absolutely. It’s never going to go away, but at the end of the day, we’re just people. We don’t see it as color. We see it as ‘this is the law, and you broke it.’ That’s it. We don’t want to hurt you, or be mean to you. We just want to do our job and then go home to our families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.