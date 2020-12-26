WATERTOWN — One of the biggest solar projects in the north country will be getting bigger.
The developer, Boralex Inc., Kingsey Falls, Quebec, now plans to erect a 120-megawatt solar project on 2,655 acres, up from the original plan of 2,031 acres.
Darren Suarez, manager of public and government affairs for Boralex, said the additional acreage will give the company more flexibility in developing the Greens Corners solar project with such things as roads, setbacks and not impacting wetlands.
The sprawling facility spans the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield on several noncontinuous parcels southeast of the Watertown International Airport, southwest of the city and west of Interstate 81. The company will lease land from nine separate land owners.
“It’s slightly increased,” he said, “the total acreage, the total parcels, but not the project or the solar footprint.”
A handful of neighbors in the town of Watertown recently attended a Town Board meeting expressing their opposition to the project for its vastness, that it will eliminate farmland and change the character of the area in which they live.
Mr. Suarez said the company will no longer go through the state’s Article 10 process to approve the project and began its application to the 94-c siting process.
Boralex will use the new set of rules, created by the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting. The new process eliminates the negotiated conditions determined between local authorities and various government agencies through the Article 10 process.
Boralex and other developers claim that the Article 10 process was often inconsistent from project to project and took years to complete. But municipalities had more scrutiny under the Article 10 process.
Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett recently said the state will have almost all of the say in the approval process and the town cannot do much. But the project must still adhere to zoning.
Yet it will still take a year to go through 94-c siting process, Mr. Suarez said.
The company has kept the town involved throughout its plans and has asked for input from residents, Mr. Suarez said.
Two virtual open houses were held during the past week or so. They explained the project to participants and gave them the opportunity to ask questions, Mr. Suarez said. The company held a total of five open houses during the project.
But three Old State Rome Road neighbors Bill Tremont, Christopher Morse and Dave Walton have been attending Town Board meetings and talking to town officials about the project.
Mr. Tremont, whose grandfather owned land at the impacted site, told the Town Board he will be looking out his window to see a series of solar panels.
“It’s an ugly project,” he said, adding about 80 residents live in the area of the project.
Mr. Morse, a Fort Drum veteran, moved to the rural road never thinking that land farmed for 150 to 200 years would be turned into a site of a solar project.
“This project affects everything,” he said.
Mr. Walton said that it’s not fair that the town is being forced to follow rules that the state created. He said the company is profiting at the town’s cost.
Mr. Bartlett and Town Board members also said they opposed losing farmland to solar facilities. Mr. Bartlett acknowledged that the state has all the leverage.
As for losing agriculture, Mr. Suarez said the company is working with property owners that it will have leases with to make sure that they can continue to farm their land “in conjunction” with the solar panels.
The project is in its early stage of development, with construction expected to start in 2022 and be in operation about a year later.
Boralex officials also are in the early stages of working with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency on a tax abatement program. The company also is developing another solar project in Adams.
The company says that the project will create more than 100 jobs during construction and others after the project is completed. But town residents counter by saying that it will create a handful of jobs after the solar panels are built.
Company officials also said the project will help the state achieve its goal of 70% clean power generation by 2030.
