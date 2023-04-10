WATERTOWN — One of the 13 candidates for City Council has abruptly dropped out of the race after signatures on his petition were challenged.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections received an email from Barben Avenue resident Albert E. Gault informing officials that he did not sign a petition circulated by council candidate Brian M. Watson.
“Furthermore, I have never in my life signed anything as Al Gault,” Mr. Gault said, adding that he has gone by Albert Gault or Bert Gault, “but never Al.”
The board of elections also received a complaint from Marra Drive resident Jeanne Barker for a general objection and a specific objection to Mr. Watson’s petitions.
After seeking advice from the New York Board of Elections, the county elections board referred the matter to police, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the state election board’s enforcement council.
Contacted Monday night, Mr. Watson said he has pulled out of the race and apologized for what happened. He denied that he forged the signatures.
In explaining the petitions, he said that someone either signed the voters’ names to either “help or hurt” his campaign.
Mr. Watson said he “jumped into the race” without researching how to go about the petition process.
“All I can say is I apologize and I’ll learn from my mistakes,” he said.
He now plans to run as a write-in candidate.
A five-minute YouTube video, titled “City Council Election Fraud?” is being circulated that shows Jefferson Street resident Seth LaBarge knocking on voters’ doors on Barben Avenue and asking whether they signed petitions for Mr. Watson.
“All the writing is the same writing,” Mr. LaBarge said in the video to an unidentified Barben Avenue resident. “Is that you?”
“Yeah,” the man replies. “But I didn’t sign that. It’s not from me … it’s not my signature,” before joking about poor handwriting due to a hand injury. “The only person I signed for was Doc Kimball, because he’s a friend of mine,” he said.
All interviewed on the video told Mr. LaBarge that they did not sign the petition.
“Not one was signed by them,” Mr. LaBarge said Saturday, adding that it appears that they all have the same handwriting.
He’s accusing Mr. Watson of fraud for allegedly signing names to his election petition.
On April 6, Ms. Barker submitted a general complaint alleging one instance of fraud on Mr. Watson’s petitions.
“The sheet shows witnesses evidence of systematic fraudulent behavior, attributable to the subscribing witness, rendering all signatures invalid,” she wrote in her complaint.
She also objected to 31 other signatures, challenging his petition on a technical basis for such infractions as including wrong addresses, incomplete addresses, wrong municipalities and failing to include a first name of the voter.
The county elections board will hold a hearing to determine whether Mr. Watson’s signatures are valid.
Mr. Watson was one of 13 candidates running for two four-year seats on council in the November election.
In recent weeks, he’s spoken at council meetings complaining that not enough is being done to hold tenants accountable for damaged apartments.
