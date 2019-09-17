TYLERVILLE — Rapid response from farm workers and firefighters prevented a loss of livestock and facilities from an equipment fire Tuesday morning at Milk Street Dairy.
Logan Eddy, assistant chief of the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department, wrote in an email that crews, after extinguishing the blaze, identified only minimal damage to the barn that housed the burning skid steer. Fire crews from the town of Watertown, Black River, Felts Mills, Copenhagen, Rodman and Northpole departments provided mutual aid at the farm, 17514 County Route 161. Firefighters and farm employees “were able to quickly knock down” the fire, Mr. Eddy wrote.
The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Tuesday morning. County Route 161 was closed for about two hours, Mr. Eddy wrote.
Employees quelled the flames with fire extinguishers and used another skid steer to pull the burning skid steer outside of the barn so fire crews could attack it, said farm co-owner John Ferry. The machine sat idle for about 11 hours before the blaze ignited.
“If this happened in the middle of the night, we would have lost the whole place,” he said.
The barn held 200 calves, Mr. Ferry said.
