Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 2:00 pm
WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Public Health Service said Wednesday that a bat found in the city has tested positive for rabies.
Public Health said that the state Department of Health laboratory reported the positive finding to the service.
The service said in a statement that the bat was located inside a home in the city. There were no known human exposures; however, a pet cat was exposed. The cat was not vaccinated against rabies and must be euthanized.
According to Public Health, rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.
Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Animals do not have to be aggressive or behave erratically to have rabies. Changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of rabies.
Bats that are on the ground, unable to fly, or active during the day are more likely than others to be rabid.
Even so, when any bat is found in a room with a child unattended or with any sleeping or incapacitated person, the bat needs to be tested for rabies.
Public Health says if you find a bat in your home, try to safely contain it. Wait for the bat to land. Wearing gloves, cover the bat with a small container. Slide a piece of cardboard under the container and tape it closed. Call Public Health at (315) 786-3710 for further guidance. Keep bats out of your home by closing up any holes that might allow bats entry into your living quarters.
