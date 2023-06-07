A northern long-eared bat. Photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Public Health Service said Wednesday that a bat found in the city has tested positive for rabies.

Public Health said that the state Department of Health laboratory reported the positive finding to the service.

