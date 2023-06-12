CAPE VINCENT — The state Department of Health laboratory has reported to the Jefferson County Public Health Service that a raccoon has found in the town of Cape Vincent tested positive for rabies.

Public Health said in a statement that the raccoon was submitted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for testing.

