WATERTOWN — A raccoon found in Antwerp tested positive for rabies, according to the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
The state department of health lab reported the rabid raccoon in the Town of Antwerp Tuesday. There were no human or domestic animal exposures reported, a release from the health service said.
Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.
Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Animals with rabies may be aggressive, sick or unusually friendly.
