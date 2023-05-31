WATERTOWN — A raccoon was the cause of the power outage that affected many in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Jared Paventi, strategic communications manager for National Grid, said that around 6,100 of the utility’s customers in downtown Watertown and the Mill Street area had services interrupted at 3 a.m Wednesday.
The cause of the outage was a raccoon causing a fault along a high voltage line.
Mr. Paventi said that crews found remnants of the animal on the line and he was unsure if it was from the raccoon simply coming into contact with the line or if the animal tried to have an overnight snack.
The outage lasted less than 30 minutes.
