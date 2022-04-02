CARTHAGE — The River Area Council of Governments will host an Economic Visioning Summit from 9 a.m. to noon April 28 at Zero Dock Street Restaurant, 130 Canal St.
The event will include panel discussions from various segments in the areas covered by RACOG — the towns of Champion, Denmark, Lowville and Wilna and the villages of Carthage, Castorland, Copenhagen, Deferiet, Lowville and West Carthage.
The first panel will feature representatives from the Lewis County and Carthage Area chambers of commerce. The business development panel will have economic development representatives from Jefferson and Lewis counties along with the town of Wilna community coordinator. Speaking on community development will be planning representatives from Jefferson and Lewis counties and the Tug Hill Commission. There will also be a SWOT — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — exercise to identify potential goals and opportunities for area communities.
Register for this free event at tinyurl.com/riverareasummit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.