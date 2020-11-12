WATERTOWN — The investigation into the fire that leveled the Rainbow Motel on Route 12 on Monday is still ongoing.
Joseph D. Plummer, the director of the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Office, said Thursday he expects the investigation will take a significant amount of time, due to the size of the building that burned and the size of the fire itself.
He said he could not estimate when county officials would finish their probe into what caused the blaze, but said commercial fires tend to take a few weeks, if not longer, due to the complex nature of the buildings.
