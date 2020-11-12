1110_Rainbow Motel fire_KD-14.JPG

Nearly a dozen different fire departments work Monday to extinguish a fire at the Rainbow Motel on Route 12 in Pamelia where tenants were evacuated with no reported injuries, leaving the structure to be a total loss. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The investigation into the fire that leveled the Rainbow Motel on Route 12 on Monday is still ongoing.

Joseph D. Plummer, the director of the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Office, said Thursday he expects the investigation will take a significant amount of time, due to the size of the building that burned and the size of the fire itself.

He said he could not estimate when county officials would finish their probe into what caused the blaze, but said commercial fires tend to take a few weeks, if not longer, due to the complex nature of the buildings.

