WATERTOWN — Black smoke billowed high into the air Monday afternoon, visible for miles, as the Rainbow Motel on Route 12 burned almost entirely to the ground.
The first report came in to Jefferson County dispatch at 1:02 p.m., and by the time firefighters arrived, the entire motel building was engulfed in flames.
Thomas J. Jacobs, 22, was staying at the motel through a Jefferson County Department of Social Services program. He said there were at least 13 people staying at the motel that he knew of, including at least six who were living there through a DSS program.
He said when he saw the flames in his neighbors room, he jumped into action and knocked on every door in the building, warning residents about the fire. At one point, a glass window exploded near him, cutting up his arms.
“I hightailed it straight up the damn stairs and knocked on every door,” he said. “I told everyone to get the (expletive) out!”
BREAKING: Firefighters are at the scene of a fully engulfed motel on Route 12 in the town of Pamelia. The structure is a total loss. https://t.co/Av9Qwbrpzg— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) November 9, 2020
He and the rest of the building’s guests and residents waited across the street as firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours.
All residents staying at the motel under the DSS program would have new housing assigned to them, have all their benefits cards and food stamps replaced, and would be provided with a personal care package with hygiene items, according to Theresa Gaffney, director of Jefferson County DSS.
Joseph D. Plummer, director of the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Office, said he believed everyone had gotten out of the building before the flames picked up, and no major injuries were reported.
“We had a couple firefighters get treated for heat issues, but that’s about it,” he said.
According to Jefferson County dispatch, 14 individual fire departments responded to the blaze, coming from all across the county. Mr. Plummer said fighting this fire presented a number of challenges. Multiple local fire departments are volunteer, at least partially, so many of the firefighters were at their day jobs when the call came in.
“It’s a daytime fire, getting manpower here is difficult,” he said.
The location of the fire also posed problems. On that stretch of Route 12, there are no fire hydrants, so all of the water had to be trucked in on tankers and loaded into pools.
Mr. Plummer said the flames were the worst on the building’s second floor. The damage was the worst in the wing made up primarily of guest rooms. By the time the flames in that part of the building had been put out, the entire structure had collapsed.
Mr. Plummer said the only part of the building that could be saved was the manager’s office.
“Crews were able to save the office, so the owner is able to retrieve a bunch of his belongings,” he said.
Fire appears to be mostly out, but smoke is still rising. Video by @karadanielledry on scene pic.twitter.com/aHKXMWTve3— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) November 9, 2020
The other residents were not so lucky. Mr. Jacobs said he and the other people living there as part of a DSS program had all their belongings in their rooms.
“I lost almost everything,” he said. “One thing I’m glad I didn’t lose was my brother’s Marine Corps hat.”
Mr. Jacobs said he was waiting to speak with fire investigators about what he saw, and to find out more about what his next steps are.
Mr. Plummer said he has no clear idea on what caused the fire, where it actually started or when it began burning. He said the investigation had already begun by 3 p.m. Monday, and he expected it to take at least a few more days.
