WATERTOWN — Firefighters are at the scene of a fully engulfed motel on Route 12 in the town of Pamelia.
Volunteer crews were called to the Rainbow Motel, 24480 Route 12, at about 1 p.m. City firefighters have also been asked to respond, along with departments from Pamelia, North Pole, town of Watertown, Brownville, Glen Park and LaFargeville.
Our staff is on the scene of a structure fire at the Rainbow Motel in the town of Pamelia. It looks to be a total loss. More later from @AlexBGault and @karadanielledry pic.twitter.com/yTDwTXdK4Y— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) November 9, 2020
Several people were evacuated from the building and some are being evaluated by paramedics. None of the injuries appear serious.
Thomas J. Jacobs, 22, was staying at the Rainbow Motel through a Jefferson County Department of Social Services program. He said there were at least 13 people staying at the motel that he knew of, including at least six who were living there through a DSS program.
He said when he saw the flames in his neighbors room, he jumped into action and knocked on every door in the building, warning residents about the flames. At one point, a glass window exploded near him, cutting his arms.
“I hightailed it straight up the damn stairs and knocked on every door,” he said. “I told everyone to get the (expletive) out!”
Route 12 is closed in both directions near the fire scene.
This story will be updated as more details becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.