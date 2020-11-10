WATERTOWN — After an aggressive blaze seen for miles that burned the Rainbow Motel to the ground Monday, motel owners Arpan Patel and Surya Patel say they don’t know what’s next for them.
The two men had just bought the building in July and were working on renovating it to make it more attractive to tourists passing through the area.
“July 1 we closed on it,” Arpan said. “We were renovating it, trying to attract a different clientele, people coming from Canada, border shoppers and all that.”
Jefferson County property records show the building was sold for $315,000 to Veercana, LTD., based out of Maryland, owned by the two men.
Surya had been living in the apartment above the main office since acquiring the motel, and while firefighters were able to save most of the office, his apartment was burned out.
Surya said the building went up rather quickly, likely because of its wooden construction.
“We knew there was a fire going on at first, then suddenly it spread everywhere,” he said. “It was dry wood, totally dry.”
He said when he first saw the building was on fire, he immediately turned off the electricity and started knocking on doors to warn the 13 guests staying there at the time.
The first report of the fire was made to Jefferson County dispatch at about 1:02 p.m. Monday, and by 1:30 p.m., a majority of the guest rooms were destroyed, and by 2 p.m., only the motel office remained largely undamaged.
Both Surya and Arpan said they hadn’t expected something like this to happen, especially so soon after starting their renovations on the building.
“I think I’m mainly just shocked,” Arpan said. “Like I said, we had big plans for this, high expectations, and we just never expected something to happen like this.”
Arpan said he and his company own motel properties in other areas of the country, but the Rainbow Motel was their first in upstate New York.
The pair said they had just met with their insurance agent and were still in the process of deciding what to do next.
“They still have to do an investigation,” he said.
Jefferson County Emergency and Fire Management Office Director Joseph D. Plummer said Monday, after the fire was largely extinguished, that he expected the county investigation, which is separate from the insurance company investigation, would take at least a few days, if not longer, to complete.
