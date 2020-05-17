FORT DRUM — The Northern New York-Fort Drum Chapter of the Association of the United States Army is recognizing the Raines family as its Family of the Year for 2020.
The family consists of SSG Casey Raines, his wife, Brittany, and children Kamden, Mason, Brooklyn, Caleb, Caiden, and Bentley.
“The Raines family demonstrates the heart of a strong community,” said AUSA board member Joseph McLaughlin.
SSG Raines is a member of the 91st MP Battalion and his family is extremely active in the community, having founded Warm Up Watertown in 2018 where they collect scarves and hats and hang them on light poles, benches and other locations with a note asking those who need them to take them during the cold winter months. The family also assists with their Back to School Brigade that provides backpacks with essential supplies to students.
SSG Raines and his family are extremely involved with their Chapel, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, USO, and Youth Sports. Brittany Raines is also a SFRG Leader for the 91st MP Battalion, as well as a Giving Tuesday Military, Fort Drum Ambassador. SSG Raines is the recipient of a Volunteer Recognition Certificate from the 91st MP Battalion, and Brittany was recognized in 2019 as the Volunteer of the Year for the 91st MP Battalion.
The children are equally involved in their community. Kamden and Brooklyn have been recognized with a Fort Drum Girl Scout Volunteer Appreciation Award and Caleb has been recognized as a Cub Scout Volunteer of the Month.
The family was recognized by AUSA First Region and their name has been submitted for an award to AUSA National. The Chapter will recognize the family in the future at a date and time to be determined.
