FORT DRUM — As protests erupted across the country, Fort Drum soldiers have been put on notice that they could be deployed to quell the unrest…
WATERTOWN — A peaceful car parade to further shine a light on police brutality is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Park, coming after the recent death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who was killed when he was pinned to the ground by a police officer.
Gené S. Robinson, Watertown, is organizing Saturday’s event. She said she has continued to see headlines about police brutality, with the latest case involving the death of Mr. Floyd.
“I want to make this as peaceful as possible,” she said, “especially considering everything that’s going on.”
Ms. Robinson is biracial and her husband is African American. She said the frequency of which police brutality occurs has made her husband almost desensitized to it.
“It’s just normal to him,” she said. “He has become unaffected by it, and I feel defeated.”
They have a 1-year-old son. She said her job as a mother is to do everything she can and use every resource available to make him a productive member of the community, yet the concern of what could happen to him lingers in her mind.
“This is the world that my son has to grow up in,” she said. “And that’s not fair.”
She said if she wants to affect change, she has to act — resulting in her organizing the Rally for Change. The event is set to begin at the Monument at Thompson Park. She said she will give a short speech, then a parade of however many cars will travel about a mile together.
“Even if a couple people showed up I am thankful because that’s still a few people supporting,” Ms. Robinson said. “I want to push unity.”
