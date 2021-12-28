WATERTOWN — A ramp in the city is set to be closed for repairs on Wednesday.
The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be making guardrail repairs on the ramp from the Arsenal Street parking lot to Court Street. The ramp will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.