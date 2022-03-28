WATERTOWN — Christopher J. Louvat, 32, of Bronson Street, was charged by city police on Monday with a noise complaint.
Mr. Louvat was issued a municipal code citation answerable to City Court on April 14.
Gregory G. Dileonardo, 56, of Route 11, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Dileonardo allegedly sent a letter to the victim, in violation of a stay away order.
Mr. Dileonardo was charged at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Tyler W. Rounds, 26, of State Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Rounds allegedly stole two packages off a porch on Central Street that contained a floral dress and elderberry gummies.
Mr. Rounds was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.