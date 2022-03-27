WATERTOWN — John D. Pepe, 58, of East Division Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with first offense driving while intoxicated, and first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 %.
Mr. Pepe was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing before being released with appearance tickets answerable to City Court on April 14.
Jennica A. Chamblee, 42, of Eacho Drive, was charged by city police on Saturday with first offense driving while intoxicated, no or inadequate lights, and driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
Ms. Chamblee was issued four traffic tickets answerable to City Court on April 14.
Peter E. Graves, Jr. of Park Avenue, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police documents, Graves allegedly sent a threat to the female victim stating that he was going to put his hands on her and beat her head.
Graves was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on April 13.
Darryl C. Thompson, 55, of Eacho Drive, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Thompson allegedly was yelling in the face of another person in front of an apartment building at 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Franklin Street.
Mr. Thompson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on April 14.
Kevin B. Youmans, 22, of Mill Street, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Youmans allegedly refused to turn his music down, despite being advised of the complaints of loud music.
Mr. Youmans was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on April 14.
Alexis A. Fleming, 40, of Flower Avenue East, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Fleming allegedly was yelling at Samaritan Medical Center employees in the emergency room department which alarmed other medical personnel and patients.
Mr. Fleming was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.