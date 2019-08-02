WATERTOWN — Since Wednesday afternoon, city police have showed up at April Secor’s house on Boyd Street five times for a report of a shooting.
Three times they responded with long guns drawn and pointed at the house.
But each time police were sent there for incidents that were not true.
Both Ms. Secor’s family and the police have been victims of so-called “swatting incidents.”
Police are investigating the incidents as “swatting,” defined as a report of a serious law enforcement threat that proves to be false.
Ms. Secor is worried for the safety of her 81-year-old mother, 88-year-old father, 16-year-old son and her “grandbabies.”
“I can’t take this anymore,” she said following the most recent swatting incident on Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, police were called for a report of someone who shot themselves in the head. It was not true.
Police surrounded the house at 811 Boyd St., with long guns drawn. One officer hid behind a utility pole, while others tried to coax her father Joseph from the front step.
Police directed April Secor to the intersection down the street, where she sat on the curb sobbing.
“Please, don’t hurt my father,” she yelled to officers. “It’s the same thing that is happening.”
About 13 hours earlier, three police officers responded after a report of a shooting and that the house was set on fire. Firefighters also responded.
Again, it was a hoax.
The incidents started shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with a report of a shooting. Police initially responded to the 200 block of West Main Street, where Ms. Secor and her family lived many years ago. Another call sent them to the Boyd Street residence.
The swatting began over a game of Mindcraft, a video game played over the internet, that her son Shawn had played. Apparently, he won the game and his opponent became angry and contacted police alleging the first report of gunshots, April Secor said.
“My son is a victim,” she said. “This is not fair.”
Ms. Secor wants to know why police show up with so much force when they know the incidents are fake.
She’s worried about the health of her 88-year-old father, who just got out of the hospital a few days earlier after having surgery on blocked arteries, and for her son, who suffers from depression.
Earlier in the day, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. assured that kind of police presence would no longer happen.
After Friday’s incident, Det. Donoghue said police are in a difficult position. He sympathizes completely with April Secor and her family.
But police also would be criticized if an incident really happened and they did not respond with officers to the scene, he said.
“I feel for her the position she’s in and for the police and EMTs and first responders for the position they find themselves in,” he said.
He stressed police are investigating. They are trying to find out who’s responsible for the swatting incidents. City police are contacting state investigators and the FBI for help.
“We’re doing the best we can with our investigation,” he said.
On Friday afternoon, a different name than Secor was used in the call, causing a larger response from police, he said.
The Secor family believes the calls are originating from a man in Sweden. Det. Donoghue would not confirm if that’s true, but investigators believe at least some of the calls came from outside of the country.
On Friday afternoon, neighbor John Ivan tried to console April Secor during the incident. He told her that the police were just doing their jobs.
“You’ve got to stay strong,” he told her.
After the incident, Joseph Secor called Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. to complain about the police response.
“The police told me to put my hands up,” he said. “And they all had their guns out. It’s crazy.”
Mayor Butler said he would look into the situation, Mr. Secor said.
His daughter just wants to know what she can do to stop all of it, before something bad happens to her family.
Maybe when swatting seems possible (like if it's this house again) the operator could get a number, hang up, and call back. That makes sure the number isn't being spoofed. This has happened to me when ordering pizza. Then if it turns out to have been swatting, the person with that number is in real trouble. Or else maybe the number is no good in which case the officers still go check, but are told it's a probable swatting attempt and have different procedures for approaching it. Like more cautiously rather than door kicking or whatever.
