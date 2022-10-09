WATERTOWN — Alycia G. Parson, 19, of Olive Street, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Parson allegedly punched the victim in the back of the head.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — Alycia G. Parson, 19, of Olive Street, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Parson allegedly punched the victim in the back of the head.
Ms. Parson was processed and released with a criminal summons answerable to City Court.
Shamik E. Hodge, 30, with no listed address, was charged by city police on Tuesday with third-degree menacing and trespassing.
According to police records, Mr. Hodge allegedly approached the victim in an aggressive manner and indicated that he may have a gun by reaching into his pants and saying he was going to “smoke” the victim.
Mr. Hodge also allegedly entered a room unlawfully at 1030 Arsenal St. despite previously being banned.
Mr. Hodge was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Skyler A. Carr, 25, of Lillian St. in Watertown was charged by city police on Tuesday with third-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to police records, Carr allegedly caused physical injury to the female victim when he scratched her back, forcing skin to be broken, and resulting in swelling and redness during a domestic incident.
Carr also allegedly held the female victim down on a bed for approximately three minutes during a domestic incident.
Carr was held pending arraignment in City of Watertown Court on Oct. 5.
Brian M. Watson, 43, of Flower Avenue East, was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for an ammo clip, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a defaced weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Watson allegedly possessed 14 large-capacity ammo-feeding devices, a Jennings model J-22 pistol with the serial number removed, an Anderson Arms semi-automatic weapon, and an American Bulldog revolver at his residence without a valid permit.
Mr. Watson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Lillian C. Sampson, 23, of Mill Street, was charged by city police Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police documents, Ms. Sampson kicked a man while he was holding a 1-year-old child.
Ms. Sampson was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on Oct. 26.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.