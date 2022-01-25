WATERTOWN — Jassmin L. Petranchuk, 19, of Evans Mills, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Ms. Petranchuk allegedly violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County Family Court when she was in the presence of a protected party Thursday at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Ms. Patranchuk was arrested, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Karen M. Martin, 30, of Washington Street, was charged by city police Thursday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Thursday at her apartment, Ms. Martin allegedly engaged in a domestic incident, breaking a woman’s vase and coffee cup.
Ms. Martin was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held pending an arraignment in the county’s Centralized Arraignment Part.
Trina M. McRae, 33, of Ohio Street, was charged by city police Thursday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, Ms. McRae allegedly threw a $15 table belonging to someone else during a domestic incident.
Ms. McRae was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
James W. Heise, 56, of Stone Street, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to police records, Mr. Heise on Friday at his home allegedly grabbed a woman by her neck, applying pressure and preventing her from breathing. He then allegedly pulled her hair, kicked her and punched her.
Mr. Heise was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
