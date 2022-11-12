Police Blotter

Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN – Devin D. Hutchins, 22, of Emerson Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.

According to police records, Mr. Hutchins allegedly disobeyed a stay away order of protection when he was around a protected 16-year-old female outside his Emerson Street residence.

