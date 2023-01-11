WATERTOWN — Frank Nieves, 35, of Cedar Way in Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with forcible touching and third-degree obscenity.
According to police records, Nieves intentionally squeezed the butt of a juvenile victim in order to gratify his sexual desires after making sexual advances toward the girl.
Police also allege that Nieves intentionally promoted a sexual video of himself when he showed the video to the juvenile on his cellphone.
Nieves was arrested on the charges after turning himself in and was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jared M. Thomas, 26, of Starbuck Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Thomas was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
Kristopher C. Sprague, 41, of County Route 181 in LaFargeville, was charged by city police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without a license and driving with just one license plate.
According to police records, Mr. Sprague allegedly possessed 24 Buprenorphine pills in a clear plastic bottle in his vehicle without a prescription.
Mr. Sprague was issued an appearance ticket returnable to city court on Jan. 27.
Billy J. Simmons, 44, of Emerson Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Simmons threw a metal wrench/handle into the victim’s truck windshield which caused it to break.
Mr. Simmons was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket for city court on Jan. 30.
Richard D. Wagar, 42, no listed address, was charged by city police Wednesday when police executed a warrant of arrest.
Mr. Wagar was processed and turned over to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment.
