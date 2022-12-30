Keisha A. Letendre, 43, of Starbuck Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police Thursday with making a punishable false written statement.
According to police records, Ms. Letendre provided a false written statement to an officer stating that a neighbor was making harassing gestures and comments.
Ms. Letendre was arrested and transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Watertown City Court on Jan. 10.
Heather A. Mims, 44, of Arbor Drive, Watertown, was charged by city police Thursday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Mims allegedly stole one pack of Joy Razors valued at $9.50 from the Dollar General on Eastern Boulevard.
Rasul J. Johnson, 22, of Gotham Street, Watertown, was charged by city police Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
Mr. Johnson allegedly damaged a $25 chair during a domestic incident on Gotham Street. He also allegedly applied pressure to a woman’s neck using both hands during a domestic incident which caused her breathing to be impeded.
Mr. Johnson was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Andrew S. Nicholson, 30, of New Heaven, Oswego County, was charged by Watertown police Thursday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Nicholson was held in custody pending an arraignment.
Kyle M. Matthews, 28, of Brownville, was charged by Watertown police Thursday when police executed a warrant of arrest.
Mr. Matthews was held Thursday pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court, Centralized Arraignment Part.
