Nicholas A. Austill, 32, of Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Austill violated a stay-away order of protection when he was located in the residence of the protected party.
Mr. Austill was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
Benjamin O. Bowen, 20, of J.B. Wise Place, was charged by city police Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Bowen called a woman stating he was going to “spray” her house, which the victim thought meant Mr. Bowen was going to shoot her residence with a firearm. The woman is also protected by a stay-away order of protection and a refrain-from order of protection.
Mr. Bowen then allegedly went to the residence and engaged in a physical altercation with another man.
Mr. Bowen was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
Heather A. Harris, 47, of North Orchard Street, was arrested by city police Tuesday on a warrant.
Ms. Harris was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessica J. Davison, 34, of Massena, was arrested by city police Monday on a bench warrant.
Ms. Davison was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Shelly K. Granger, 49, of Watertown, was arrested by city police Monday on a bench warrant.
Ms. Granger was processed, turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and held pending arraignment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.