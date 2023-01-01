Adrian L. Friend, 48, of Holcomb Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Friend allegedly intentionally damaged a 55-inch television valued at $400 during a domestic incident.
Mr. Friend was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Michael A. Kahler, 22, of Fairbanks Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Kahler allegedly struck the exterior door to 667 Fairbanks St., worth an estimated $1,115.58, with a metal breaker bar which caused it to shatter during a domestic incident.
Mr. Kahler was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
Tyler L. Nasworthy, 27, of Coffeen Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Saturday with aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Mr. Nasworthy allegedly acted in a manner that was likely to cause mental and moral harm when he engaged in a physical domestic dispute with a woman in front of her 5-year-old child.
It is also alleged that Mr. Nasworthy hit the female victim in the chin while attempting to rip off her jacket.
Mr. Nasworthy also allegedly violated a refrain-from order of protection when he committed the offenses of criminal mischief and harassment against the protected female during a domestic incident. He also has a prior first-degree criminal contempt conviction from January 2018, city police said.
He also was charged by city police on Saturday with resisting arrest. According to police records, Mr. Nasworthy allegedly pulled his arms away from officers after being told he was under arrest. Police also allege Mr. Nasworthy attempted to push past officers, tucked his arms into his body, and bit and fought with officers for several seconds before being placed in handcuffs.
Mr. Nasworthy was held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Saturday.
Kyle M. Matthews, 28, of Brownville, was charged by Watertown police Thursday when police executed an arrest warrant.
Mr. Matthews was held Thursday pending arraignment.
