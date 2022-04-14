WATERTOWN — Brian S. Mono, 53, of Sterling Street, was charged by city police with second-degree aggravated harassment.
On Monday, Mr. Mono allegedly sent a voice recording to a woman, in which he allegedly said he was going to bury her and watch her “slowly (expletive) fade away,” according to city police.
He was arrested on Tuesday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Walter T.E. Wright, 37, of Prospect Street, was charged by city police with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image.
On March 29, Mr. Wright allegedly sent a video of a woman performing oral sex on him to a third party without her consent.
He was arrested on Tuesday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Tammy L. Gebo, 50, of Meadow Street, was charged by city police with petit larceny.
On March 25, Ms. Gebo allegedly stole a flower pot from a window sill at 46 Public Square. The pot was worth $20, according to city police. She was arrested on April 7 and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Dakotah W.J. Paddock-Hazlett, 29, of Theresa, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
On April 8 at 137 William St., Mr. Paddock-Hazlett allegedly struck a woman with his hands and objects. He also allegedly choked her and locked the door so she couldn’t leave. He allegedly broke a Gen 2 tablet when he threw a table on the ground, according to city police.
He was arrested shortly after and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
