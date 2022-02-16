WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is accusing Councilman Cliff G. Olney III of lying to residents about his views on single-stream recycling.
On Monday night, Councilman Olney voted against a plan for the city to work with Fort Drum on implementing a single-stream program.
Mayor Smith has been a longtime proponent of single-stream recycling in the city, one of the only communities in the state not to offer the method.
The City Council on Monday informally approved continued talks with Fort Drum on the plan.
In a press release, Mayor Smith accused the councilman of not telling the truth about the issue.
“It is unfortunate that Councilman Cliff Olney continues to mislead and lie to residents about the issues facing the city — most recently, single-stream recycling,” the mayor said.
He cited a Facebook post in which the councilman concluded that the Development Authority of the North Country completed a $50,000 feasibility study that found single-stream “wasn’t profitable, nor as efficient at recycling items.”
The mayor claimed that Councilman Olney intentionally made a false statement or was “woefully misinformed,” adding that DANC’s feasibility study concluded it should not build a Materials Recovery Facility, or MRF. It wasn’t about single-stream recycling, he added.
“Councilman Olney is blatantly misleading the public by saying DANC completed a study on single-stream recycling,” the mayor said in the press release.
In defending himself, Councilman Olney — who recently made the same kind of accusations about the mayor not telling the truth — said that Mayor Smith “was parsing my words” about the study.
“They looked at it and said ‘no.’ It was something that they didn’t want to get involved in,” Councilman Olney said.
He said DANC came to the conclusion because the MRF needs 40,000 tons of recycling a year and Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties only generate a combined 16,000 tons.
The two political adversaries have been sniping back and forth on an array of city issues since Councilman Olney took office Jan. 1.
They’ve also disagreed on such issues as how many pools the city should operate in the summer and a controversial parking lot near the Watertown Golf Club.
Mayor Smith’s press release, the councilman said, shows that he’s “getting to the mayor,” and lashing out was the mayor’s way of dealing with the situation.
For the most part, fellow council members Patrick J. Hickey and Lisa A. Ruggiero have agreed as a voting bloc on city issues, Councilman Olney said.
“I definitely think he doesn’t like to be in the minority,” the councilman said.
Mayor Smith has advocated for single-stream recycling, saying it’s more efficient, convenient for residents and cost-effective to handle recyclables, he said.
Until Tuesday, Councilman Olney’s website said he supported implementing single-stream recycling. Mayor Smith alleges that Councilman Olney’s about-face on recycling has to do with the mayor supporting it.
“It is becoming increasingly clear that even if something is good for residents, if it’s my proposal, or something I support, he will oppose it,” the mayor wrote.
But the councilman said recycling “is an evolving issue,” noting that China in 2018 stopped taking several types of recyclable materials and cities such as Seattle, Dallas and Boise, Idaho, made changes to their programs as markets changed.
In six short weeks, the bitterness between the two elected city officials has flooded into City Council chambers, with occasional loud outbursts and acrimonious comments to each other during debates.
Asked if all of this arguing between himself and the mayor was good for the city and city government, Councilman Olney said it needs to happen.
“Until I was elected, nobody was standing up to this guy,” he said.
More people are paying attention to city government since he has taken on the mayor, the councilman said.
“They want to hear what this guy Olney is saying,” Councilman Olney said.
He also reiterated his accusations that the mayor isn’t truthful with city residents. The mayor ought to stick with the facts, he said, so that residents get the entire picture of what’s going on with city issues, he said.
In his news release, the mayor said the councilman “is not able to set differences aside, and instead, continues his negative campaign rhetoric and personal attacks.”
Mayor Smith also took exception to memes the councilman posts on Facebook that he says ridicule and minimize the mayor’s “hard work.”
Despite his relationship with the councilman, the mayor said he will ensure fiscal responsibility and will make sure that services are delivered in the most efficient manner.
