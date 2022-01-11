WATERTOWN — Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people after a broken sewer pipe flooded their residence on Waite Avenue.
The Red Cross offered financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to seven adults. Volunteers also offered emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the flood damage as they navigate the road to recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.