The outcome of a redistricting challenge lawsuit filed by 14 New York residents will set new precedent, but is unlikely to conclude before this year’s spring primary and general election, officials said Friday.
A group of citizens across the state late Thursday filed the New York’s first legal redistricting challenge for the 2022 maps hours after Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed the new congressional, Senate and Assembly election lines drawn by the Legislature, with a supermajority of Democrats.
Lawmakers did not have the power to draw the lines because of the 2014 amendment voters approved to the state Constitution that created the Independent Redistricting Commission that included language to ban partisan gerrymandering in creating new legislative election districts.
“The maps just signed into law are unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders that attempt to rig New York elections for the next decade in defiance of the will of the voters and with blatant disregard for New York’s Constitution,” said suit plaintiffs Misha Tseytlin and George Winner, who are both attorneys. “These new maps must be struck down.
“Last November, the voters spoke again by rejecting Proposition 1 — a last-ditch effort by Albany politicians to reverse New York’s redistricting reforms — and restating their support for banning partisan gerrymandering in the Empire State.”
The Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment drew the maps over the last two weeks after the Independent Redistricting Commission failed to submit one set of plans or reach political compromise.
Winner, a former Republican appointee of the commission who resigned last year over required financial disclosures, said the gerrymander that occurred in the congressional maps egregiously violated the 2014 constitutional provision.
“A lawsuit had to be entertained,” Winner said Friday. “I wasn’t the only one to think that way.”
The New York League of Women Voters, Common Cause and other good-government groups have blasted the Legislature for redrawing new election lines without maintaining the neutrality voters demanded in the process.
“The provision in the state Constitution has never been tested yet, so it’s time to bring a lawsuit and see if it means what it says,” Winner said.
A state Supreme Court justice must make a decision on the suit within two months, but additional challenges could persist onto the state Appellate Division and ultimately the Court of Appeals. The entire legal process could take more than a year, or at least too long to impact the lines before the June 28 primary and November election.
Any challenges to the state maps will establish new precedent because these New York election maps mark the state’s first with an Independent Redistricting Commission, Republican leaders have said.
In the 1960s, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it must be proven the Legislature acted in bad faith to draw politically gerrymandered maps. The courts have not rejected a New York redistricting plan in more than five decades, New York University professor and redistricting expert Jeff Wice said.
Republicans argue the former legal precedent will not hold since the Constitution was amended in 2014.
“We have a different court and we have a different law, but we also have 50 years of state Court of Appeals precedent to look at,” Wice said Friday. “It’s not impossible, but the chances are going to be uphill.”
Separately, New York Republican leaders have said the party will likely sue to try to overturn the maps.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, supports the lawsuit challenging the new congressional lines and Democrats for drawing partisan lines in an attempt to maintain their current legislative majority.
“This map is by definition a gerrymandered map and it’s unconstitutional,” Stefanik said Friday. “According to New York state’s constitution, map districts are supposed to be compact, contiguous and not benefiting incumbents, and the reality is these maps were drawn by a single party by Democrats in a back-room deal to protect their vulnerable incumbents to draw districts just for them.”
She pointed to her district, and the expanded reconfiguration of Manhattan U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler’s, D-10, district to pick up parts of Brooklyn that tend to vote Republican.
Stefanik, a candidate seeking re-election to a fifth term in the 21st District, out-pacing the six candidates in fundraising. Her campaign netted $1.07 million between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
The congresswoman is hoping the lawsuit is victorious in overturning the maps, but is campaigning in the new district as the lines have been drawn.
The 21st congressional seat will become more solidly Republican-leaning under the new maps, with 60% of electoral districts in the 18 full or partial counties voting for former President Donald J. Trump in 2020. The district currently includes 12 full or partial northern New York counties.
“This district has been called the GOP super district,” Stefanik said, noting the new district threw 8% more support to Trump in 2020 than voters within the current boundaries.
The redrawn 21st District splits Fort Drum with about three-quarters of the base under Stefanik’s territory, with the remaining portion in the new 24th District, which features sprawling wing-like boundaries that reach from Western New York to the edges of the north country.
Dividing the 10th Mountain Light Infantry Division is another blatant example of Democratic gerrymandering, Stefanik said.
“This shows that they’re dividing communities of interest ... It is gerrymander, by definition, to cut up a military installation the way they did,” she said. “You’re supposed to draw counties that are compact and not divide them the way they did. So the maps are going to face lawsuits. We’ll see how the lawsuits play out.”
The towns of Antwerp, Champion, Philadelphia, Rutland and Wilna would remain in the 21st District, including the Indian River School District that relies on Federal Impact Aid for military families.
Stefanik assured voters she will maintain her position as the most senior, and only state Republican, member of the House Armed Services Committee to continue delivering Fort Drum the support it needs.
“The majority of the base, geographically, is still a district,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican representing what’s currently the 27th District, plans to run for re-election in the freshly drawn 24th to represent the other pieces of Fort Drum.
This week, Stefanik and Jacobs discussed the unique qualities of the U.S. Army military base and the Watertown community, the congresswoman said.
“Chris Jacobs is going to follow our office’s leadership on this issue,” Stefanik said. “He understands that we have raised the profile of Fort Drum ... so he’s looking forward to be a support and another voice to echo how I’ve been able to prioritize these issues at the highest levels.”
The 2014 constitutional amendments that could become the basis of multiple lawsuits over the new district maps require each election district to “consist of contiguous territory,” “to be as compact in form as practicable” and “shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.”
The constitution also requires the commission “consider the maintenance of cores of existing districts, of pre-existing political subdivisions, including counties, cities, and towns and of communities of interest.”
Representatives with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office referred questions about the maps or pending litigation to the governor’s memo issued when she signed the bills into law Thursday night.
“The enactment of these bills makrs the culmination of the legal process of redistricting for congressional and state legislative districts in New York state,” according to Hochul’s approval message on the legislation before signing it into law. “These bills create new congressional districts and state Senate and Assembly districts based on the 2020 United States Census, and as required by the state and federal constitutions.
“Signing these bills will allow the boards of elections to begin the process of administering elections with these new district maps, and will ensure that New Yorkers and candidates for elected office have the information they need with as much notice as possible to exercise their right to vote and participate in our democracy.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
