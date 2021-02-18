REDWOOD — Michael L. Gascon, 32, 43762 4th St., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Monday after he allegedly mugged a woman and stole her purse. He was charged again two days later for another incident involving drugs.
At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Mr. Gascon allegedly ripped a purse off her body and stole it on Eddy Road in Theresa. The woman, who has an order of protection against Mr. Gascon, was threatened by him as well, according to a report.
Mr. Gascon was arrested later Monday afternoon and charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, third-degree robbery and criminal mischief.
Two days later, after Mr. Gascon had apparently paid a $5,000 bail, he was found by authorities to have metal knuckles and 1.18 grams of methamphetamine while inside a residence in the town of Alexandria.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested Wednesday and held in jail on $10,000 bail.
