REDWOOD — A man has been charged with DWI after crashing an ATV into a yard Wednesday afternoon.
Ronald L. Hunter, 49, 25800 Number 6 Road, was charged with DWI and unlawfully operating an ATV on a restricted highway.
At about 3:25 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to 26831 County Route 192 in the town of Alexandria for a personal-injury accident involving an ATV.
After an investigation, witnesses said the rack on Mr. Hunter’s ATV had come off and landed in a yard when he was allegedly driving down County Route 192. Mr. Hunter went back to get it, but when he turned to enter the yard, the ATV came up on its right side and ejected Mr. Hunter.
He was taken to River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, with minor injuries before being arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.