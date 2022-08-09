ALEXANDRIA BAY — A 47-year-old Redwood man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a utility pole Monday on Bailey Settlement Road.
Shortly after 7 p.m., state police responded to the crash in the town of Alexandria. Their initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, being driven by Steven J. Shoulette was traveling north when he lost control and exited the west shoulder, striking the pole and then coming to rest over an embankment.
