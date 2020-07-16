REDWOOD — Charlene Kring isn’t ashamed she tested positive for COVID-19 this week. As the manager of a family-owned restaurant whose clientele is mostly people over the age of 60, she prefers to be forthcoming.
Ms. Kring, who now manages JK’s Roadhouse after having worked there for 10 years, is now alone, quarantined in an apartment over a finished barn on her brother’s property in LaFargeville, and she doesn’t know how this happened.
A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases along the St. Lawrence River appears to have come at a time when restaurants were in the midst of getting whole again. The Dockside Pub in Alexandria Bay just changed its hours to be open seven days a week.
JK’s just saw its earnings get ahead last week coming after the family started feeling helpless in May. It was the light they saw, and now both restaurants are closed. At least three restaurants in Clayton have closed temporarily this week as well, coming after a suspected cluster of positive COVID-19 cases swept over the village.
Now restaurants in Alexandria Bay are following suit, most out of precaution as they know how much their town feeds Clayton and vice versa when it comes to entertainment and traffic.
Rob Sposato owns The Dockside Pub but has recently been gradually transferring control of the restaurant to his daughter.
Mr. Sposato, who has 30 years of experience in the restaurant business, said he has been listening to the younger generation. He said no employees there have tested positive for COVID-19, but after the outbreak in Clayton, he decided to close on Wednesday.
“It’s not that I have to close,” Mr. Sposato said. “It just seemed like the right thing to do. You want to make sure your customers know they are being taken care of.”
He said Dockside underwent a deep cleaning on Wednesday. He also had already installed an air purification system with hospital-grade filters before he opened to indoor dining at half capacity. Although it was somewhat unclear, he said he hopes to reopen on Friday.
And JK’s isn’t much different, besides Ms. Kring testing positive. Her mother and the owner, Sandra Caputo, confidently believes they went the extra mile to maintain social distancing. She removed half the tables and even went to reservations only to temporarily deter tourists from coming in.
“This last weekend was the first time we eased up on the reservations and now look where we’re at,” Ms. Caputo said. “Did this backfire on us that we became confident in doing everything right?”
Ms. Kring, 23, came in contact with someone from out of state around three weeks ago. She didn’t hesitate to get tested, and the results were negative.
She hunkered down after that scare, mostly sticking to home and working 70 hours a week. She went to one Celebration of Life shortly after Fourth of July and then to a birthday dinner on Monday. She said she hasn’t been on a boat — besides with a few family members one time — in nearly a month.
Ms. Kring’s allergies are severe as well. She’s allergic to dogs, cats, trees and grass. And recently when a runny nose came on, allergies were the assumed cause. But her nose got slightly worse, and then they saw the cases spike in Clayton.
So Ms. Kring went into get a rapid test done at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. She was given the results around 20 minutes later.
“When she first called to tell me she tested positive, her tone was almost that of disbelief,” her mother said. “And I said ‘Are you joking with me right now?’ Then she started crying.”
Ms. Kring was crying because she was worried about the customers at JK’s, of which around 70 percent are elderly.
“She said ‘I feel sick that I possibly could have infected somebody,’” Ms. Caputo said. “She feels horrible that there’s potential that maybe she could have infected somebody else.”
Shortly after, Ms. Caputo posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page saying JK’s would be closed in the coming days as an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We were so happy to have our customers back,” she later said. “But now the big concern is to be sure we’re not putting anyone in harm’s way.”
The employee, her daughter, would later post on her personal Facebook page saying it was her.
“I’m not ashamed of it,” she said. “I don’t want people thinking I’m hiding it, especially our customers.”
Ms. Kring is now on mandatory quarantine until July 25, and officials with the county public health department are calling her every day to check her symptoms, which have been slim to none. She had a runny nose — which could have been allergies — that is now gone. She has had a minor headache that could be from the virus or from stress. Now she can’t leave the property where she’s staying, and her coworkers have to be tested before JK’s can open again. It likely won’t reopen until at least Wednesday, resulting in the loss of revenue during the busy season and just as things were picking up at JK’s.
“This is going into our 10th summer,” Ms. Kring said. “We just got business of the year like a month ago. This was the summer me and my mom were so excited for. But then in March, we were like ‘this will put a damper on it.’” And then April and May came and we were getting hopeless. But last week was the first week our numbers were ahead. We were actually doing better, and we started feeling some hope, and then this week it tanked. It just sucks. I just want to be back to normal.”
