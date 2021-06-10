REDWOOD — The local playground on Feed Mills Road will soon be getting an upgrade.
During a special meeting June 4, town officials voted to order a new playground and mulch, and to enlarge the current park plot.
Brent H. Sweet, town of Alexandria supervisor, said the play equipment that’s been at the park for many years is in desperate need of replacement.
“It’s all in very poor shape,” he said. “We going to remove that playground, enlarge the area because we’ve got the space to do it.”
Mr. Sweet said the fenced-in playground area will be expanded, and the wood chips currently laid down will be replaced with blue rubber mulch. Mr. Sweet said the new mulch is much softer than the woodchips and easier to maintain.
Overall, the town is paying about $22,600 for the new play structure, mulch and shipping costs for the pre-assembled structure.
Mr. Sweet said the town opened the decision making process up to the public and presented five different playground options to residents.
“The one that we got, that one got by far the most votes,” he said.
Mr. Sweet said the manufacturers will ship the play structure and rubber mulch in one shipment by Friday, and the town should receive it in Redwood the following Friday.
“We’ve got our DPW guys all geared up and ready to start working,” Mr. Sweet said. “We’d really like to have this up by July 1.”
